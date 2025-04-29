Congress issues gag order to leaders, warns action against breaching party line on Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Congress took down a controversial ‘headless poster’ featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its social media handles, the party leadership issued a gag order instructing its spokespersons to confine themselves to the CWC's stated position in the resolution on the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a circular issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, the party warned that any contravention of the directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception. The party also urged the leaders to be mindful of the values and traditions of the Congress and rise to the occasion with the dignity and restraint that the nation expects from them.

The poster questioning PM Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting over the Pahalgam terror attack snowballed into a major political row after the BJP accused the grand old party of pursuing the line of Pakistan. The party posted an image with the word gayab (Missing) to question the PM’s absence from the meeting on April 24.

In the circular, Congress asserted that only the recent CWC resolution, along with the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and authorised AICC office-bearers, represent its position on the sensitive issue.