Congress issues gag order to leaders, warns action against breaching party line on Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Congress took down a controversial ‘headless poster’ featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its social media handles, the party leadership issued a gag order instructing its spokespersons to confine themselves to the CWC's stated position in the resolution on the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a circular issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, the party warned that any contravention of the directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception. The party also urged the leaders to be mindful of the values and traditions of the Congress and rise to the occasion with the dignity and restraint that the nation expects from them.
The poster questioning PM Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting over the Pahalgam terror attack snowballed into a major political row after the BJP accused the grand old party of pursuing the line of Pakistan. The party posted an image with the word gayab (Missing) to question the PM’s absence from the meeting on April 24.
In the circular, Congress asserted that only the recent CWC resolution, along with the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and authorised AICC office-bearers, represent its position on the sensitive issue.
“It is, therefore, hereby directed that all comments, statements, and representations, whether by party leaders, spokespersons, media panelists, or official handles of the Congress Social Media Department, must strictly adhere to the CWC resolution. Any deviation, misrepresentation, or off-the-cuff remark that diverges from the official line shall be deemed a serious breach of party discipline,” it said. Tuesday’s gag order is the second one in the week issued by the party to its leaders on the issue.
On Monday, the Congress had distanced itself from remarks by senior leaders such as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Vijay Wadettiwar, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Saifuddin Soz that have triggered a controversy, with the BJP alleging that some from the opposition party were speaking “Pakistan’s language”.
The party said in the circular that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, adopted a unanimous resolution on April 24, 2025, setting forth the party's clear and considered stand on the Pahalgam attack. “This resolution must serve as the sole basis for all public expressions of the party's stance on the matter,” it said.
Reiterating its unwavering solidarity with the nation, the party said that the reprehensible terrorist attack in Pahalgam deeply anguishes it.
“ At this critical juncture, when our collective resolve is being tested, the Indian National Congress must exemplify unity, maturity, and responsibility- virtues that have defined our conduct through decades of national service, in government and in opposition alike,” it said.
Stating that every Indian is looking for justice for the families of innocent fellow citizens who lost their lives, the circular reminded leaders that the Congress party has always shouldered its responsibilities with a profound sense of national duty. “Every Indian seeks answers on accountability from the government. Our history bears testimony to the fact that we have consistently placed national interest above all else, especially during moments of national crisis,” said the letter..