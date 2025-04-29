INTERVIEW | Renegotiate Indus Waters Treaty: Former CWC chairman

During his tenure as chairman of the Central Water Commission from 2008 to 2011, AK Bajaj played a pivotal role in the intricate negotiations surrounding the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with his Pakistani counterparts, overseeing the implementation of numerous key projects.

In an interview with Jitendra Choubey, Bajaj delves deep into India’s strategic desire to renegotiate different aspects of the treaty. He articulates how India can harness the precious waters of the Indus Basin, navigating the complex legal frameworks established by the current agreement. Excerpts:

Can you explain the historical context of IWT?

After Partition, control over major canal head points remained with India, particularly at Ferozepur in Punjab. The British had established a complex canal system to irrigate Punjab, which raised significant concerns among Pakistani leaders about India’s control over its water resources. In response, on several occasions, Pakistani leaders sought the help of negotiators involved in the partition, including Lord Mountbatten, to advocate for a treaty that would hold India accountable for water flow.

As the UK lost its colonial influence after World War II, the United States intervened to encourage the newly independent nations of India and Pakistan to come to the negotiating table. In 1955, the US appointed the World Bank to facilitate these negotiations and brokered the deal in 1960. Interestingly, the World Bank has not brokered any such treaty elsewhere. For instance, the Nile River, which flows through three African countries, has no water-sharing treaty. This treaty served as a geopolitical entry point for the US into South Asia.