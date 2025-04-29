MP seeks Centre’s advice on nine children of Pakistani fathers, Indian mothers after visa revocation order

BHOPAL: Amid the Centre's stern 'leave the country' order following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, authorities in Madhya Pradesh are in a fix over nine children in the state born to Pakistani fathers and Indian mothers, an official said.

They are also looking for a solution in the case of a Pakistani man who applied for a Long Term Visa (LTV) on April 25 in Bhopal just before the Union government's order, the official informed on Monday.

"We have sought advice from the Centre on nine children born to Indian mothers and Pakistani fathers. Four children are with their mothers in Indore, three in Jabalpur and two in Bhopal. We have also sought advice on the man who applied for LTV on April 25," the top official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI.

At least 14 persons in Madhya Pradesh, including these nine children, were supposed to leave the country as per the Union government's order, he added.

"Of them, three have left India and reached Pakistan. One person is in Delhi due to some issue, which is being looked into by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office," he said.

As per another official, there are 228 Pakistani nationals on different types of visas in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said any Pakistani who fails to leave India as per the set deadlines will be arrested and prosecuted. They may face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum Rs 3 lakh or both.

The 'Leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the government after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.