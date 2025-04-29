Pahalgam terror attack: Pak violates ceasefire again; Khawaja Asif says 'prepared for anything'

Pakistan defense minister Khawaja Asif has said that the country is "prepared for anything" India might try, even as reports said that Pakistan violated ceasefire for the fifth night in a row.

Ties between the two neighbouring countries have hit rock bottom after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

After the terror attack, India has formally notified its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Against this backdrop, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth straight night, with the Indian Army responding in a "measured and effective" manner, NDTV reported quoting officials.

The firing took place near areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, and the Akhnoor sector.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation," the Army said in a statement.

The Pakistani soldiers have been firing at different Indian positions along the LoC since Thursday night. There have so far been no reports of any casualties, NDTV added.

Meanwhile, The Dawn quoted Pakistan defense minister Khawaja Asif as saying that the country was ready for any incursion by India.

“We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken,” Khawaja Asif told Reuters on Monday.

He said the military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack, but did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.