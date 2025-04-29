Pahalgam aftermath: At UN, India calls Pakistan ‘a rogue state fuelling global terrorism’

'Zero tolerance for terrorism'

Meanwhile, ambassador Patel said that the "strong, unequivocal" support and solidarity extended by global leaders in the wake of the attack is a testimony to the international community's "zero tolerance" for terrorism.

"The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008," Patel, said.

"Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society," she added.

The enovoy said that "India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism."

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The victims were mostly tourists from all across India.

Global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, US Vice President J D Vance, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed their condolences and solidarity with India.

Drawing attention to international obligations, Patel stressed the importance of accountability in counter-terrorism efforts.

She said, "As the UN Security Council in its statement has said, perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice."

Referring to the universality of terrorism's consequences, she added, "Acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomever committed."

Patel reiterated India's firm position that no justification for terrorism can be accepted under any circumstance, and that comprehensive accountability is essential for justice and deterrence.

Last week, the 15-nation UN Security Council issued a Press Statement condemning "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable and organisers and sponsors of this "reprehensible act of terrorism" should be brought to justice.

The members "stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several others were injured after terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22. The terror attack was the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)