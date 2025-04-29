Pakistani women from Kashmir, including mother of police officer killed in terror attack, deported

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday began the deportation process of 60 Pakistani nationals, mostly natives of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, one of them the mother of a policeman killed in a terror attack, officials said.

They were all collected from various districts and taken in buses to Punjab, where they will be handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border, they said.

Most of the deportees are wives and children of ex-militants, who returned to the valley under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former ultras.

Of them, 36 had been living in Srinagar, nine each in Baramulla and Kupwara, four in Budgam, and two in Shopian district, officials said.

Shameema Akhtar, the mother of Special Police Officer Mudasir Ahmad Shaikh, who died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists, is one of the deportees.