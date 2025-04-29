President Murmu appoints Justice BR Gavai as next CJI; second dalit to hold the post

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), with effect from May 14, 2025. He will be the 52nd CJI. The incumbent CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, is slated to retire on May 13.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made this announcement by posting it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025," Meghwal posted on X.