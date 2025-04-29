Rahul, Kharge write to PM Modi urging special Parliament session over Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requesting that a special session of both Houses of Parliament be convened to demonstrate a collective will to address the situation arising from the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In his letter to the PM, Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the terror attack has outraged every Indian.

“At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest,” he wrote.

Echoing the same, Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, wrote in his letter, “At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest.”

“This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” he added.

The letters come amid multiple opposition members, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha and CPI lawmaker P Sandosh Kumar, writing to the Union government urging a special session of Parliament to express the will of the nation and send a message of unity.