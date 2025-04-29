SC rejects bail plea of convicted ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 custodial death case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a 1990 custodial death case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The apex court will hear Bhatt's appeal in an expeditious manner, noting the fact that today's is an interim judgement in the case.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said there was no merit in his plea for bail or the suspension of sentence in the case.

"We are not inclined to grant Sanjiv Bhatt bail. The prayer of bail is dismissed. The hearing of appeal shall not be affected. The hearing of appeal is expedited," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

The appeal of Bhatt against the conviction and life imprisonment is presently pending in the top court. Bhatt has moved the top court in 2024, challenging the Gujarat High Court's January 9, 2024 order dismissing his appeal.

The high court also upheld the conviction of Bhatt and co-accused Pravinsinh Zala under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The high court had dismissed the state government's appeal seeking to enhance the sentences of five other accused who were acquitted of murder charges but convicted under Sections 323 and 506.