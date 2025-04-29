Steps through time: Gen-Z dancers share their stories on World Dance Day

Dance isn’t just about movement it’s about feeling, expression and storytelling. Every dancer has a unique journey that begins somewhere between a beat and a heartbeat. In this feature, we look into the personal anecdotes of dancers from across the country and beyond as they share how dance became an inseparable part of who they are. From childhood inspirations to social media fame, these dancers show us that behind every move, there’s a story.
As the world celebrate International Dance Day today (April 29)—an annual event promoted by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theatre Institute to raise public awareness of dance as an art form—The New Indian Express took the opportunity to speak with a few prominent Gen-Z dancers who have made their mark on social media. We asked them to share their thoughts on the transformative journey of dance, from traditional roots to modern expressions, in today’s globalised world.
Amisha Jayaram: From backyard grooves to stage performances
For Amisha Jayaram, a 22-year-old dancer, choreographer, and creator from Manipal, Karnataka, dance has always been an integral part of her life. Growing up, she was inspired by watching her mother attend dance classes and perform casually on stage. Though she started at a young age, her passion quickly became something more serious.
“Dance has always been more than just a hobby for me it’s shaped who I am,” Amisha shares. “From dancing in my backyard as a toddler to now performing on large stages, dance is something I can’t separate from who I am, like a buy-one-get-one deal. Wherever I go, when the music hits, I just move.”
Her first exposure to dance was when she was so young that she could barely walk. Her mother would bring her to dance classes because she was too small to stay home. Amisha would start grooving, not really knowing the steps, but with so much joy that her dance teacher noticed and encouraged her. This early belief from her teacher instilled a sense of confidence that drove her forward.
As she grew older, Amisha began exploring different dance styles through online platforms like YouTube, becoming more versatile and developing her own unique style. One of her proudest moments came when a dance trend she followed, the "One Dance" trend by Drake, gained significant attention, bringing recognition from the original creator. For Amisha, seeing others recreate her videos is one of the best feelings, motivating her to keep pushing forward.
Uthara Jayan: A journey from reluctance to passion
Uthara Jayan, a 23-year-old from Muvattpuzha, Kerala, found her love for dance through a more reluctant start. Encouraged by her mother, Uthara joined classical dance classes at the age of five. “I was very lazy and used to skip my classes,” she recalls. “But my mom would scold me if I didn’t go, and she sat with me until the class was over.”
It wasn’t until after her 10th grade that Uthara began to realise the importance of dance in her life. She started to take her practice seriously and felt a deep sense of pride when she was called on stage for school performances. Classical dance became her favourite style, and over time, her commitment to it grew stronger.
Uthara also believes that social media has revolutionised the dance world. “It has opened doors for many talented dancers who were not recognised before. But at the same time, it has also made room for untrained dancers to gain fame, which I feel can sometimes compromise the art,” she explains. She also adds, “For me, there’s no need to mix dance styles. I believe in staying true to the roots of classical dance.”
Hashna Sivasothilingam: Bridging cultures through dance
Hashna Sivasothilingam, a 21-year-old dancer and choreographer from London, UK, has been dancing since the age of three. Growing up in a Tamil family, she was introduced to Bharathanatyam by her mother and Guru, Ragini Sivasothilingam. For Hashna, dance is much more than just a performance; it’s a way to express emotions and connect with her culture.
“Dance is more than just movement it’s a language without words,” says Hashna. “It allows me to communicate emotions and stories that words often can’t capture. It’s been a form of strength during tough times and a celebration in moments of joy.”
Hashna’s journey began with Bharathanatyam, but over time, she was drawn to a wide array of dance styles, including hip-hop and contemporary dance. While her foundation remains rooted in classical dance, she embraces fusion, blending different styles to reflect her evolving identity. She particularly enjoys mixing traditional dance forms with contemporary music, showing that traditions can remain vibrant and adaptable.
“The fusion of Bharathanatyam with pop, hip-hop, or R&B is a way of showing that our traditions are dynamic, just like we are,” she says. “It’s about embracing where I come from while also celebrating who I am today.”
Shiva Soorya: The power of dance in overcoming struggles
Shiva Soorya, a 19-year-old dancer from Kerala, describes dance as his way of snapping into reality. “When I’m performing, I find peace,” he shares. “It’s like how people find comfort in their own space when going through tough times for me, that comfort is dance.”
Shiva’s journey into dance began at the age of four, inspired by his elder sister, who has been his role model from the start. Although he enjoys performing various dance forms, fusion holds a special place for him. “Fusion is a way to bond different cultures together. It’s one of the best ways to connect with people,” he says.
Shiva also highlights the importance of training. “In the age of social media, people are posting videos without understanding the basics of dance. If we want to make a career out of it, we must train smartly. Without proper knowledge, nothing can be achieved.”
Anubhya Rana: The passion for dance above all
Anubhya Rana, 22, from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, decided to pursue dance professionally after graduation. She started her formal training in the 8th grade and has since become deeply immersed in the world of dance. “I’ve been dancing my whole life, but when I began training seriously, I realised that this is what I want to do with my life,” she says.
Her biggest inspiration is music. “It’s not just the songs but the rhythm patterns, the sounds around us. Anything with a beat gets me moving,” she shares.
While Anubhya has not yet created any trends of her own, she enjoys participating in them and sharing her interpretations on social media. She believes that dance should be respected, not just as entertainment, but as an art form that requires discipline. “Training is key,” she says. “There’s so much competition now, and if we want to stand out, we need to invest time in mastering the basics.”
This World Dance Day, they remind us that dance isn’t just about technique or trends. It’s about emotion. It’s about culture. And most of all, it’s about connection to oneself, to tradition, and to others.
Because no matter where you come from, when the music plays you just move.