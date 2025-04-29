Steps through time: Gen-Z dancers share their stories on World Dance Day

Dance isn’t just about movement it’s about feeling, expression and storytelling. Every dancer has a unique journey that begins somewhere between a beat and a heartbeat. In this feature, we look into the personal anecdotes of dancers from across the country and beyond as they share how dance became an inseparable part of who they are. From childhood inspirations to social media fame, these dancers show us that behind every move, there’s a story.

As the world celebrate International Dance Day today (April 29)—an annual event promoted by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theatre Institute to raise public awareness of dance as an art form—The New Indian Express took the opportunity to speak with a few prominent Gen-Z dancers who have made their mark on social media. We asked them to share their thoughts on the transformative journey of dance, from traditional roots to modern expressions, in today’s globalised world.

Amisha Jayaram: From backyard grooves to stage performances

For Amisha Jayaram, a 22-year-old dancer, choreographer, and creator from Manipal, Karnataka, dance has always been an integral part of her life. Growing up, she was inspired by watching her mother attend dance classes and perform casually on stage. Though she started at a young age, her passion quickly became something more serious.

“Dance has always been more than just a hobby for me it’s shaped who I am,” Amisha shares. “From dancing in my backyard as a toddler to now performing on large stages, dance is something I can’t separate from who I am, like a buy-one-get-one deal. Wherever I go, when the music hits, I just move.”

Her first exposure to dance was when she was so young that she could barely walk. Her mother would bring her to dance classes because she was too small to stay home. Amisha would start grooving, not really knowing the steps, but with so much joy that her dance teacher noticed and encouraged her. This early belief from her teacher instilled a sense of confidence that drove her forward.

As she grew older, Amisha began exploring different dance styles through online platforms like YouTube, becoming more versatile and developing her own unique style. One of her proudest moments came when a dance trend she followed, the "One Dance" trend by Drake, gained significant attention, bringing recognition from the original creator. For Amisha, seeing others recreate her videos is one of the best feelings, motivating her to keep pushing forward.