To have spyware isn't wrong; against whom you're using is the question: SC on Pegasus snooping row

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered what was wrong in using the "spyware against terrorists" and said any report which touched upon the country's "security and sovereignty" won't be made public.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh indicated it may address individual apprehensions of privacy breach but the report of the technical committee was no document to discuss "on the streets."

The bench said, "Any report which touches the security and sovereignty of the country will not be touched. But individuals who want to know whether they are included, that can be informed. Yes, individual apprehension must be addressed but it cannot be made a document for discussion on the streets."

The top court added it will examine the extent to which the technical panel report could be shared in public.

Advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the question was whether the government had the spyware and used it. "If they have it, there is nothing to prevent them from using it continuously even today," he added.

The bench responded, "Please make submissions with regard to disclosure regarding individuals. The kind of scenario we are facing nowadays, let us be slightly responsible... We will see to what extent the report can be shared."

The top court went on, "What is wrong if the country is using the spyware against the terrorists? To have spyware is not wrong, against whom you are using is the question. You can't compromise with the security of nation. Private civil individual who has right to privacy will be protected under the Constitution," the bench said.