Union Cabinet to meet on April 30, first since Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday for the first time since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been convened at 11 am on Wednesday.

There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week and only the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met on April 23 and had condemned the terror attack.

After the CCS meeting, India had on Wednesday last announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Among other measures, India announced expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several others were injured after terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22. The terror attack was the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.