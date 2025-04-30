CM Hemant Soren slams intel failure on Pahalgam attack; faces BJP fire for Europe trip spending, lack of outcomes

Meanwhile, the BJP has sharply criticised CM Soren’s visit to Sweden and Spain, calling it a “successful tourist trip” but a “complete failure” in terms of attracting investment to Jharkhand.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Ranchi, State BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo questioned both the purpose and the financial rationale of the 11-member foreign delegation.

He highlighted that the government had sanctioned ₹4.30 crore for the tour, much of which was handed over to a private event management firm.

“Reputed travel operators in Ranchi estimate the trip could have been organised for ₹2.75 lakh per person. Why spend crores through an outside agency?” he asked.

Demanding clarity on the role of the event management company, especially since the Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials, Shahdeo said, “If the entire trip was government-led, what was the need for outsourcing its management?”

He further pointed out that despite all the expenditures, no official investment agreements had been announced. Images shared from the tour only mentioned ‘investment possibilities’—without any signed MoUs or concrete partnerships.

The BJP leader also raised concerns about a football-related partnership.

While the Chief Minister was seen visiting FC Barcelona, the official tie-up was with RCDE Barcelona Club, a mid-tier Spanish club owned by Chinese businessman Chen Yansheng.

“The government should have conducted proper due diligence, especially given the owner’s controversial background and China’s current geopolitical stance,” Shahdeo stated.

He also questioned the logic behind visiting Volvo in Sweden to explore electric vehicle technology, noting that such technology is already being developed in Bengaluru and Pune by companies like Volvo and Tata. Shahdeo dismissed reports linking Tesla to the trip, clarifying that the mention referred to the Czech-based Tesla Group AS, not Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.