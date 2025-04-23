Intelligence failure led to Pahalgam terror attack, Owaisi slams Modi government

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged the Pahalgam terror attack was the result of an intelligence failure.

He demanded the Narendra Modi government to fix accountability over the incident saying the attack is more dangerous, condemnable and painful than the similar incidents in Uri and Pulwama.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the incident and expressed hope that the government will teach a lesson to all these terrorists and ensure justice to the families of victims at the earliest.

"The terrorists indiscriminately killed innocent people after asking their religion in Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this. We expect the government would take strict action. Another important thing is that this is also an intelligence failure," he said.