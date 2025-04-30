E-KYC must be made accessible to persons with disabilities: SC notes digital access a 'fundamental right'

NEW DELHI: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that mandating physical expressions such as blinking during the e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process discriminates against persons with disabilities, including acid attack survivors and those with visual impairments.

The Court stated that digital access is a fundamental right and must be made universally accessible.

“The right to digital access is intrinsic to Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It emerges as a distinct component of the right to life and liberty (Article 21), necessitating that the State proactively design and implement an inclusive digital ecosystem not only for the privileged but also for persons with disabilities, marginalised who are being historically excluded,” observed the bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan.

The bench was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs), one filed by an acid attack survivor and another by a blind or low-vision person, challenging the inaccessibility of digital KYC procedures.