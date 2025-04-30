Following fake PhD allegations, Jharkhand Minister deletes post on X

RANCHI: Following questions raised by BJP over 'fake' PhD degree and alleged links to Pakistan-based networks, Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan on Tuesday deleted his post on X of him receiving the degree.

BJP had on Monday alleged that the institution -- “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has conferred PhD degree to Hasan, has no legal status to confer degrees.

"Since, the post has been deleted, it means the degree was definitely a fake one. It raises serious questions against such leaders who are taking help of fake degrees to put a doctor as a prefix before their name," said state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha.

Activities of the institutions should also be put under scanner who are compromising with the reputation of such degrees, he added.