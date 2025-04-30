Following fake PhD allegations, Jharkhand Minister deletes post on X

RANCHI: Following questions raised by BJP over 'fake' PhD degree and alleged links to Pakistan-based networks, Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan on Tuesday deleted his post on X of him receiving the degree.
BJP had on Monday alleged that the institution -- “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has conferred PhD degree to Hasan, has no legal status to confer degrees.
"Since, the post has been deleted, it means the degree was definitely a fake one. It raises serious questions against such leaders who are taking help of fake degrees to put a doctor as a prefix before their name," said state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha.
Activities of the institutions should also be put under scanner who are compromising with the reputation of such degrees, he added.
Earlier on Monday, state BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah had alleged that this institution is run by some people from the Muslim community and has no legal existence.
“After a thorough investigation it was revealed that the Chancellor of this university, Dr. Usman, was awarded the title of Professor by an institution in Islamabad, Pakistan, said Shah.
Based on this revelation, Shah had made a serious allegation that the entire network of the degree of Minister Hafizul Ansari appears to be linked to Pakistan.
According to Sah, Ansari resorted to acquiring the degree after failing to qualify through recognised Indian universities. He described the alleged university as a “paper institution” run by individuals promoting Sharia law, with no official standing under Indian law.
He demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged Pakistan connection to uncover the full extent of any wrongdoing and ensure strict legal action if violations are found.
Hafizul Ansari, a senior leader in Jharkhand’s ruling coalition from Santhal Pargana, currently holds a key ministerial portfolio. Known for his influence among minority communities, Ansari has often been in the spotlight for his outspoken views on socio-religious issues.