India warns Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations as military chiefs dial hotline

NEW DELHI: The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

The conversation between the two directors general of military operations took place on Tuesday, a source said.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

There has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.