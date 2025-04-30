Maoists left reeling in Jharkhand after Bokaro encounter, queue up to surrender

RANCHI: After the killing of eight Maoists including a top leader having a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, panic has gripped Maoist cadres who are finding ways to surrender before the police in Jharkhand. According to DGP Anurag Gupta, many Maoists in Giridih, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga and West Singhbhum are sending messages to police officers, seeking their guidance to move forward in this direction.

Besides Vivek, Arvind Yadav with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh and Saheb Ram Manjhi with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were also killed in the encounter. With these killings, the Jhumra chapter of the Naxalites is almost closed now.

Vivek's wife Jaya, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on her head, was also arrested last year, although she died due to illness.

According to police sources, Prayag Manjhi was constantly changing his location with his armed squad in the areas of Lugu Pahad, Parasnath and Jhumra Pahar for the last one year. After receiving information that Vivek is re-strengthening the organization, the intelligence department of Jharkhand Police started collecting information about him, on the basis of which eight Maoists including Prayag were gunned down.

According to the DGP, all the SPs have been given clear instructions to provide support to Maoists who are willing to put their guns down, ensuring all facilities to them under ‘Operation Nayi Dishayen,’ the new surrender policy of Jharkhand.

“Due to continuous crackdown on Maoists, especially after the encounter with eight Maoists in Bokaro, the restlessness among them has increased to such an extent that over a dozen cadres have started contacting the police and central forces so that they can surrender and save their lives,” said the DGP.