Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam terror attack victim's family in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, visited Kanpur where he met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

He was on a two-day visit to his constituency, Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, visited Kanpur, where he met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

While consoling the bereaved family, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that he and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had appealed to the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament for holding a discussion over the issue.

Sharing the grief with the bereaved family, Rahul Gandhi said that he had also suffered this pain twice by losing his grandmother and his father. “I will write to PM to accord martyr’s status to Shubham,” he said while consoling the wife of the victim.