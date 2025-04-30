SC stays HC order directing CBI probe against Kerala CM's chief principal secretary

In a major relief to K M Abraham, a former IAS officer and the chief principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a HC order directing the CBI to file an FIR and start a probe against him in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

"We stay the Kerala High Court order," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Dipankar Datta and including Justice Manmohan.

The top court also issued notices to the CBI, Kerala government and the complainant -- activist Jomon Puthenpurackal -- after hearing an appeal filed by Abraham.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Abraham, told the apex court that an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be registered without the mandatory sanction under Section 17A of the law.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court, after going through the petition of Puthenpurackal, ordered the CBI to file an FIR and start a probe against Abraham.