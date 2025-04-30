'Weak govt-unwilling, incapable': Congress recalls BJP ad post 26/11; slams PM Modi for Mumbai presser

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday recalled Narendra Modi's "grandstanding" at his 2008 media address as the Gujarat CM, just two days after the 2008 Mumbai attacks began, and the BJP's "awful" advertisement targeting the UPA government, but asserted "let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time."

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said this is a time to demonstrate a collective resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson it will never forget.

"On the night of April 22 itself, the Indian National Congress had asked for an all-party meeting. The meeting was held two days later but was not attended by the prime minister. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of April 24 is absolutely clear," he said on X.

The senior leader noted the Congress and other opposition parties have also called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the attack and showcase a collective resolve.

"But what did the BJP do on November 28, 2008 -- just two days after the deadly terror attacks began in Mumbai? In a brazenly unprecedented move, the then Gujarat CM went to Mumbai and, in an act of grandstanding, addressed the media," Ramesh said.

The BJP also issued an "awful" advertisement that very day in the newspapers, he said.

"This is history. Let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time. The country is waiting," he wrote.