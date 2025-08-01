70 per cent of India's elderly financially dependent, mental health issues and social isolation on rise: Report

NEW DELHI: Nearly 70 per cent of India's elderly population remains financially dependent, with many continuing to work post-retirement to survive, according to a new report.

The study, "Ageing in India: Challenges and Opportunities," was released by the Sankala Foundation in partnership with NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the National Human Rights Commission.

It draws on findings from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), offering a detailed snapshot of India's rapidly greying population. Despite improved life expectancy, the report highlights that many elderly Indians live with economic and health insecurities.

The report said that about 6.4 per cent of the elderly reduced their meal sizes, 5.6 per cent went hungry without eating, and 4.2 per cent did not eat for an entire day at least once in the past year.

Odisha (37.1 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (36.6 per cent) reported the highest prevalence of underweight elderly, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli led among Union Territories with 40.1 per cent.

Overweight and obesity were most prevalent in Punjab (28 per cent) and Chandigarh (21.5 per cent). Cardiovascular diseases affect 35.6 per cent, hypertension 32 per cent, and diabetes 13.2 per cent of those aged 60 and above.