After Kokate's shunting out, another Mahayuti minister surrenders dance bar licence to save his chair

After Manikrao Kokate was shunted out from Maharashtra's agriculture ministry for misconduct, Shiv Sena MLA and minister for state (home) Yogesh Kadam has surrendered his dance bar licence that had caused controversy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab had raised the issue of Kadam owning the Sawali dance bar, adding that police had recently carried out a raid there. Parab submitted documents related to the dance bar and demanded the resignation of Kadam.

“CM Fadnavis called a meeting of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde where the controversies involving ministers were discussed. It was decided to remove Kokate from the agriculture ministry, while Kadam was asked to surrender the dance bar licence otherwise he would have to step down. Following this discussion, Kadam surrendered his dance bar licence and decided to keep only the hotel licence,” said a source requesting anonymity.