After Kokate's shunting out, another Mahayuti minister surrenders dance bar licence to save his chair
After Manikrao Kokate was shunted out from Maharashtra's agriculture ministry for misconduct, Shiv Sena MLA and minister for state (home) Yogesh Kadam has surrendered his dance bar licence that had caused controversy.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab had raised the issue of Kadam owning the Sawali dance bar, adding that police had recently carried out a raid there. Parab submitted documents related to the dance bar and demanded the resignation of Kadam.
“CM Fadnavis called a meeting of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde where the controversies involving ministers were discussed. It was decided to remove Kokate from the agriculture ministry, while Kadam was asked to surrender the dance bar licence otherwise he would have to step down. Following this discussion, Kadam surrendered his dance bar licence and decided to keep only the hotel licence,” said a source requesting anonymity.
Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned his ministers that if they continue to stoke controversies, strict action will be taken against them.
Fadnavis said that after the statement of Kokate calling the government beggars and a viral video in which he was seen playing online rummy, there was anger, therefore, they decided to remove him from the agriculture ministry. He said that he had a meeting with DCM Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde, where it was decided to bring in NCP MLA Duttatray Bharne as the agriculture minister, while Kokate was given charge of the sport and youth welfare ministry.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Fadnavis, rather than taking action against his ministers, is trying to save them. He said this shows how the CM is helpless and cannot take action against his ministers from allied parties.