BJP with allies working out on VP candidate; Kerala leader among contenders

NEW DELHI: The process to select a consensus candidate for the election of the Vice-President, already notified by the Election Commission of India, has gained momentum, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to agree upon the BJP’s nominee soon.
As the candidate is expected to be chosen from the saffron side, sources indicate that NDA allies are anticipated to come together for discussions shortly.
“I think we will be able to decide the candidate soon. But a big surprise cannot be ruled out,” remarked a senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity during an informal conversation with a select group of media personnel on Friday.
The meeting of NDA leaders, following the BJP’s shortlisting of names, is expected to take place between the first and second weeks of August, with the final name likely to be confirmed by 18 August.
“If everything goes as per plan, nobody can rule out the possibility of announcing the names of the candidates of the BJP national president as well as the Vice-President,” a senior BJP source noted.
Meanwhile, sources within the saffron camp indicated that the BJP, in consultation with its ideological mentor, the RSS, will shortlist candidates based on their parliamentary experience, alignment with the Sangh’s ideology, and reputation as neutral and non-controversial figures.
As speculation grows within saffron political circles, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, former Governor of Goa and previously of Mizoram, as well as former BJP state president in Kerala, has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the post of Vice-President. “He holds profound experience in parliamentary affairs, is considered neutral, and is a renowned author also,” remarked a BJP source.
One of the most conducive factors in Pillai’s favour is his background with the ABVP and his leadership during the BJP’s victory of two MP seats in Kerala in 2018. He has authored over 210 books and has been an active writer for several decades, while maintaining a long-standing role in politics. He is considered a neutral statesman with deep experience in parliamentary affairs.
Another name being speculated upon after Pillai is that of Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, a former Rajya Sabha member with an RSS background. “We can only speculate, but the fact is the name would be surprising. Maybe a woman candidate finally emerges as the face, setting an example of the Modi government’s mantra on women empowerment—right from the President of India to Vice-President,” the senior BJP source added, without ruling out the possibility of incumbent Deputy Chairman Harivansh being elevated to the Vice-President’s post, or the selection of any senior BJP leader above the age of 70.
Previously, names such as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Bihar Governor Md Arif Khan, and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot have also been speculated.