BJP with allies working out on VP candidate; Kerala leader among contenders

NEW DELHI: The process to select a consensus candidate for the election of the Vice-President, already notified by the Election Commission of India, has gained momentum, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to agree upon the BJP’s nominee soon.

As the candidate is expected to be chosen from the saffron side, sources indicate that NDA allies are anticipated to come together for discussions shortly.

“I think we will be able to decide the candidate soon. But a big surprise cannot be ruled out,” remarked a senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity during an informal conversation with a select group of media personnel on Friday.

The meeting of NDA leaders, following the BJP’s shortlisting of names, is expected to take place between the first and second weeks of August, with the final name likely to be confirmed by 18 August.

“If everything goes as per plan, nobody can rule out the possibility of announcing the names of the candidates of the BJP national president as well as the Vice-President,” a senior BJP source noted.

Meanwhile, sources within the saffron camp indicated that the BJP, in consultation with its ideological mentor, the RSS, will shortlist candidates based on their parliamentary experience, alignment with the Sangh’s ideology, and reputation as neutral and non-controversial figures.