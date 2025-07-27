How India elects its Vice President

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has started the process for electing the next Vice President of India following the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 citing health reasons. In the case of a President’s resignation, the Vice President is sworn-in as the acting President. However, there is no such provision of nominating an acting vice president in the event of the incumbent's exit mid-term.

The Constitution gives no option other than holding a fresh election as soon as possible, clearly indicating it is a lightweight post. So, the poll body started the formalities as soon as the President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dhankhar’s resignation and the Ministry of Home Ministry notified it.

Since the Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, those duties are automatically vested in the deputy chairman until a new V-P is elected. In the interim, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh is presiding over the Upper House. This is a temporary arrangement which is limited to parliamentary functions; the deputy chairman does not have the title or powers of the vice president.

Dhankhar, who took office on August 11, 2022 replacing M Venkaiah Naidu, had two more years left in his five-year term. His successor, however, will not be elected just for the remainder period. He, or she, will have a full five-year term from the date of assuming office.