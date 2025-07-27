Gavel to gravel: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s cookie-crumble

NEW DELHI: Lawyer, politician, governor, and vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s political journey has been unconventional to say the least, tempered in phases by his legal acumen, unpredictable fidelity, and erratic swings between his sense of correctness and pugnacious confrontation.

That sums up the manner of his resignation, quietly, long after sunset, which he made public through a social media note. It arose after the impression gained ground that Dhankhar had thwarted the ruling dispensation’s strategy to initiate the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The treasury side was not yet ready with its motion when, as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar reportedly received the Opposition’s notice. The government was not amused.

In many ways, Dhankhar’s story reads like a political parable — from the dusty village lanes of Kithana in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district to the ceremonial grandeur of the Vice President’s Enclave in Lutyens’ Delhi. Ambition, some legal finesse, and an appetite for the limelight forged his ascent. Yet the very elements that lifted him — law, pugnacity, and showmanship — ultimately contributed to his eclipse.

Educated in physics and law at Jaipur University, Dhankhar built his early reputation at the Rajasthan High Court and later the Supreme Court. The black gown gave way to white kurta-politics in 1989, when he entered Parliament as a Janata Dal candidate backed by the BJP, a foreshadowing of the ideological tightrope he would walk for the next three decades.

From there began a restless political voyage. A textbook example of India’s aya-ram-gaya-ram political culture, Dhankhar migrated from the Janata Dal to the Congress during PV Narasimha Rao’s liberalisation era, before eventually returning to the BJP fold in 2003.

Opportunism or ideological evolution? His critics lean toward the former; his supporters may argue pragmatism and survival.