Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna found guilty of sexually assaulting house help

BENGALURU: The special court on Friday convicted former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. He was found guilty in the first case for allegedly raping his former maid at his farmhouse and recording an obscene video of the act.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/MLAs will pronounce the sentence on Saturday.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, appeared before the judge. He was seen looking upset after being pronounced guilty. He has been lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara for the past 14 months.

The trial in the case concluded on July 18, and the court reserved its verdict on July 30. Before pronouncing the verdict, the court sought clarifications from the lawyers on both sides, regarding Google Maps data and mobile phone records. The verdict was then adjourned to August 1.