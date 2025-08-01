India can't remain 'mute spectator' as institutions like WTO, WHO are destroyed: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday asserted that India has the highest stakes in institutions such as the WTO and WHO which are being "destroyed" and "gutted" by US President Donald Trump, and cannot remain a mute spectator while being content with coining slogans and acronyms.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had been dealt very heavy blows during Trump-I. "It has been destroyed during Trump-II. The rules-based, multilateral trading system put in place with the US itself playing a leadership role has been finished off," he claimed.

The US's approach now is to negotiate—if at all—bilaterally but finally decide unilaterally, the Congress leader said in a post on X.

President Trump has also gutted the WHO and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and UNESCO, Ramesh said.

"India has the highest stakes in such international accords and institutions. It cannot remain a mute spectator and be content with coining slogans and acronyms," Ramesh said.

His remarks came after President Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. India faces 25 percent tariffs on its exports to the US.

The executive order, however, does not mention the penalty that Trump had said India will have to pay because of its purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

On Wednesday, Trump, through a post on his social media website Truth Social, announced the 25 percent tariff on India and an additional penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia. While August 1 was the tariff deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7.

In April, Trump had announced that India will face a 26 percent discounted reciprocal tariff, a percent higher than the rate announced now.

In its reaction to the US' tariff announcement, India has said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest and that the implications of the tariffs are being examined.