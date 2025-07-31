How badly can Trump's tariff battle hit India?

MUMBAI: With Donald Trump's harsh tariffs against India set to kick in from Friday, the world's fifth-largest economy is bracing for a bumpy ride.

The US president on Wednesday said New Delhi would face 25 percent tariffs and a separate "penalty" for purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

Trump later told reporters talks on New Delhi's tolls were ongoing and "we'll see what happens", but did not elaborate.

Here's a rundown on what's at stake.

What would be the impact on India?

The world's most populous country is not an export powerhouse, but the United States is its largest trading partner, with New Delhi shipping goods worth $87.4 billion in 2024.

India's protectionist trade policies, however, saw it run up a surplus of nearly $46 billion the same year.

Analysts say the tariffs alone could result in a 20-50 basis point hit to India's gross domestic product.

Bloomberg Economics have also projected that a 26 percent reciprocal levy could cut US-bound shipments by 30 percent.

The overall impact of Trump's policies could be more severe depending on the Russian "penalty" that is eventually levied on Indian exports.

More broadly, experts say, the president's latest move poses a challenge to India's manufacturing dreams.