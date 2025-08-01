India slams UK parliamentary report on ‘Transnational Repression’ as baseless, cites dubious sources

NEW DELHI: India on Friday strongly rejected a British parliamentary panel’s report that accused it of engaging in "transnational repression” within the United Kingdom, calling the allegations baseless and rooted in anti-India propaganda.

“We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a strong rebuttal.

The UK report, published by a parliamentary committee, had cited India among several countries allegedly involved in targeting dissidents abroad. However, New Delhi dismissed the credibility of the report, asserting that its claims were based on “unverified and dubious sources.”

“These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility,” Jaiswal said. “The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself.”