India slams UK parliamentary report on ‘Transnational Repression’ as baseless, cites dubious sources

NEW DELHI: India on Friday strongly rejected a British parliamentary panel’s report that accused it of engaging in "transnational repression” within the United Kingdom, calling the allegations baseless and rooted in anti-India propaganda.
“We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a strong rebuttal.
The UK report, published by a parliamentary committee, had cited India among several countries allegedly involved in targeting dissidents abroad. However, New Delhi dismissed the credibility of the report, asserting that its claims were based on “unverified and dubious sources.”
“These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility,” Jaiswal said. “The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself.”
Among the groups cited in the report is Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned pro-Khalistan outfit designated as a terrorist organisation under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Other UK-based Sikh separatist groups also reportedly contributed to the evidence presented in the panel’s findings.
The report further accused India of allegedly misusing Interpol’s Red Notice system to pursue political targets, an allegation India firmly denied.
New Delhi views such reports as attempts to legitimise fringe separatist narratives and undermine bilateral ties. The MEA’s response is part of India’s continued refusal to engage with what it describes as politically motivated allegations that lack factual grounding.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions between India and some diaspora-linked groups in the UK, with Delhi repeatedly urging foreign governments to take stronger action against extremism and anti-India activities carried out under the guise of “free speech.”