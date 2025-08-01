Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria threatened to kill my son, alleges Punjab Congress MP Randhawa

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, has alleged that the jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has threatened to kill his son, Udhayveer Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, who is currently in the national capital for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, said that a person named Parminder Singh from Fatehgarh Churian and a few other party supporters came to meet his son at 10 am on Thursday. An hour after a picture from the meeting was posted online, there was a firing at his son's turban shop. “But thankfully, no one was injured. I have brought the matter to the notice of the Punjab DGP,” he said.

He alleged that even from inside prison, Bhagwanpuria was threatening people and that one of his associates had also received a threatening call. “After the firing incident on Thursday evening, one person repeatedly wrote objectionable comments on my son's social media post,” Randhawa added.

He questioned the functioning of the state’s law enforcement agencies, asking, “Where is their intelligence, where is their cyber crime unit? If a common individual posts a status with a gun in hand, they are arrested immediately. But those who are openly threatening others—what action is being taken against them? Threats didn’t deter us even during the days of terrorism. We are not afraid. But my concern is: where does the law and order situation in the state stand today?”