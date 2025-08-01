MEA denies reports of Nimisha Priya's release, calls case ‘sensitive and complex’

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday denied reports claiming that Indian nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence in Yemen had been revoked or that an agreement had been reached for her release. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the gravity and sensitivity of the case, urging the media to refrain from speculation.

“This is a sensitive matter, and the Government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case,” Jaiswal said during the weekly press briefing. “As a result of our concerted efforts, the local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence.”

Nimisha Priya, an Indian national, has been on death row in Yemen since 2020, allegedly convicted in connection with the killing of a Yemeni national. Human rights organisations and members of the Indian diaspora have repeatedly appealed for clemency, with ongoing efforts at diplomatic and legal levels.

Jaiswal confirmed that the government remains actively engaged. “We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue.”

Addressing a flurry of recent reports suggesting a breakthrough in the case, the spokesperson warned against misinformation. “I would once again reiterate that this is a sensitive and complex case. Media reports based on misinformation and speculation are most unhelpful, and we would urge all to be mindful of this.”

While India maintains diplomatic outreach to secure Priya’s life and safety, officials said there is currently no formal agreement that alters her legal status in Yemen.