Yemen cancels death sentence of Nimisha Priya, says Indian Grand Mufti’s office; MEA yet to confirm

The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, an Indian national imprisoned in Yemen, has been revoked, according to a statement released by the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobakr Musliyar. The development, reported by Mathrubhumi News, marks a significant turn in the high-profile case. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet confirmed the cancellation of the sentence.

According to Mathrubhumi, the Grand Mufti’s office said the decision came following a high-level meeting in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The sentence, which had earlier been stayed, is now officially cancelled.

The meeting reportedly included mediation efforts by a delegation of Yemeni scholars appointed by Sheikh Umar Hafiz Thangal, at the request of the Grand Mufti. The talks were also attended by authorities from northern Yemen and representatives of international diplomatic missions, Mathrubhumi reported.

The Grand Mufti’s office added that negotiations will continue with the family of the deceased Yemeni national, Talal, whose murder led to Nimisha Priya’s sentencing. These discussions are expected to play a key role in reaching a full and final resolution.

Nimisha Priya’s execution was originally scheduled for July 16 but was temporarily halted following Kanthapuram’s intervention.

The Union government had told the Supreme Court there is “nothing much” it can do due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the country.