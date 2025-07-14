'Nothing much India can do', Centre tells SC ahead of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's Yemen execution date

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Monday told the Supreme Court that while it is making efforts through private channels to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen, there is “nothing much” it can do due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the country.

“There’s not much the Government of India can do, looking at the sensitivity of Yemen. It is not diplomatically recognised,” Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

He said the government had reached the limits of what was possible in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. “We didn’t want to complicate the situation by going public. We are trying at a private level,” the AG added.

The submissions were made in response to a plea by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council (SNPIAC), which sought immediate directions to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to intervene and stop the execution.