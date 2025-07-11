Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya faces July 16 execution in Yemen, husband confirms

PALAKKAD: Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen, has been informed that her execution is scheduled for 16 July. Her husband, Tomy Thomas, confirmed this while speaking to The New Indian Express over the phone on Friday.

According to Thomas, Nimisha conveyed the news through WhatsApp text and voice messages sent last week from the Central Prison in Sana’a, where she is currently held. She allegedly told him that the chairman of the prison personally informed her of the decision and the date.

“They told her about the execution date and she was very upset. I tried to comfort her through messages, assuring her that every possible effort is being made for her release,” Thomas said.

Priya, a native of Palakkad, has been on death row since 2020 after a Yemeni court sentenced her for the alleged murder of Talal Abdo Mehdi, a Yemeni businessman, in July 2017. Her final appeal was dismissed by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, although the court left open the possibility of a pardon if the victim’s family accepted blood money under Yemeni law.

Despite the claims of execution, official sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia have not confirmed any such development. India does not have an embassy in Yemen, and Nimisha is imprisoned in Sana’a, a region under Houthi control, making direct diplomatic intervention difficult. The ongoing civil conflict in Yemen has severely limited access for foreign missions and complicated communication.