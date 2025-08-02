15-year-old Odisha girl who was set ablaze by miscreants dies after week-long battle at AIIMS Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: The 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by unidentified youths in Puri’s Balanga on July 19 succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Saturday evening.

The girl had sustained 75 per cent burns and was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 19. Amid massive political furore, she was airlifted from Bhubaneswar and admitted to the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS-New Delhi a day later. She underwent surgery for the management of deep burns on July 23. However, she remained on oxygen support and her condition continued to be critical.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed shock over her death. “I am deeply shocked by the death of the Balanga incident victim. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at AIIMS-New Delhi, her life could not be saved,” he said.