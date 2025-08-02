Condition of Jharkhand education minister remains critical after brain injury

RANCHI: The Condition of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was seriously injured and airlifted to Delhi after falling in his bathroom at his residence in Jamshedpur Saturday morning, still remains critical. The reports about his demise on social media, which were also posted by some political leaders, were turned down by former MLA and JMM leader Kunal Sarangi.

Informing that Ramdas Soren's condition is critical but stable, Sarangi has urged media organisations not to report anything about Ramdas Soren any without official confirmation. Sarangi said that he is accompanying Soren to Delhi.

“I urge my media friends not to share anything about Ramdas Soren ji without official information. I am with him and we are about to reach Apollo Hospital, Delhi. His condition is critical, but stable,” Sarangi posted on X. His condition is definitely critical, but stable, he added.