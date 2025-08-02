Condition of Jharkhand education minister remains critical after brain injury

RANCHI: The Condition of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was seriously injured and airlifted to Delhi after falling in his bathroom at his residence in Jamshedpur Saturday morning, still remains critical. The reports about his demise on social media, which were also posted by some political leaders, were turned down by former MLA and JMM leader Kunal Sarangi.
Informing that Ramdas Soren's condition is critical but stable, Sarangi has urged media organisations not to report anything about Ramdas Soren any without official confirmation. Sarangi said that he is accompanying Soren to Delhi.
“I urge my media friends not to share anything about Ramdas Soren ji without official information. I am with him and we are about to reach Apollo Hospital, Delhi. His condition is critical, but stable,” Sarangi posted on X. His condition is definitely critical, but stable, he added.
Earlier, State Health Minister Irfan Ansari shared the information about the incident through social media, where he posted that Minister Ramdas Soren suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom. “There is a blood clot in his brain, and hence, his medical status remains critical,” posted the Health Minister.
Ramdas Soren, who started his political career in 1980 with JMM, is counted among the prominent leaders in the party. Currently, he is an MLA from Ghatshila.
After Champai Soren joined BJP, Ramdas Soren replaced him in Hemant Soren's Cabinet. Hemant Soren made him a minister in his previous cabinet, projecting him as a prominent leader of Kolhan.
After the 2024 Assembly polls, he retained the seat and was made a minister again. Notably, Soren is a kidney patient and has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Therefore, as per the request of his family, it was decided that Ramdas Soren would be airlifted to Delhi.