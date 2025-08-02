Controversial posters by city traffic police on women safety spark outrage in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A safety campaign in Ahmedabad has triggered public anger and political uproar after posters allegedly backed by the city traffic police advised women to restrict their movements to avoid sexual violence.
The campaign, meant to promote safety, is now being condemned for promoting fear and exposing deeper anxieties about women’s security in Gujarat.
The posters, plastered across road dividers in Sola and Chandlodia areas, carried chilling messages: “Do not attend late-night parties, you could be raped or gangraped,” and “Do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?”
These provocative warnings were swiftly removed following public backlash, but not before igniting a storm over the state government's role and priorities.
As outrage grew, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Safin Hasan distanced the department from the controversy. He clarified that the traffic police had only authorised posters promoting road safety, not ones addressing women’s safety in such a disturbing tone. “Permission was granted to a vigilance group for traffic awareness only,” he said.
“Once we found that certain posters implied women were unsafe in Ahmedabad, they were removed immediately. A formal complaint has been filed at Sola Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify who was responsible," DCP said.
Hasan further stated that Ahmedabad remains one of the safest cities for women according to a recent Women’s Safety Survey.
He cited active efforts under the Nirbhaya project to bolster women's security, and emphasised that the police had no connection to the misleading banners, which were reportedly displayed in nearly 10 locations before being taken down.
The Gujarat Congress, however, saw the incident as a glaring admission of failure by the BJP-led state government.
“The Home Department and Police under CM Bhupendra Patel are openly admitting defeat by telling women to stay indoors instead of ensuring their safety,” alleged Congress President Amit Chavda.
“This is not about safety, it’s fear-mongering dressed up as guidance. It insults Gujarat’s daughters and betrays public trust.” Chavda said adding that the posters reflect a deeper collapse in governance.
“When citizens are told to fear the night... when safety advice borders on surrender, it shows that criminals have no fear of the police and that the government appears helpless. With police permission, such regressive posters were pasted, while citizens are left to depend on divine protection.”
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the attack, calling out the government’s failure to match its rhetoric on women’s empowerment with action.
“While the BJP talks about empowering women, the ground reality tells a different story,” the party said in a statement.
“In the past three years, Gujarat has recorded over 6,500 rape cases, including 36 gang rapes. That’s more than five rapes every single day,” it added.
The poster episode meant to foster awareness has instead laid bare the very fears it sought to prevent.
As political blame games continue, the people of Gujarat are left grappling with a disquieting question: Can safety be ensured only by staying indoors? What does that say about law and order under the current regime?