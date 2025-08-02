Controversial posters by city traffic police on women safety spark outrage in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A safety campaign in Ahmedabad has triggered public anger and political uproar after posters allegedly backed by the city traffic police advised women to restrict their movements to avoid sexual violence.

The campaign, meant to promote safety, is now being condemned for promoting fear and exposing deeper anxieties about women’s security in Gujarat.

The posters, plastered across road dividers in Sola and Chandlodia areas, carried chilling messages: “Do not attend late-night parties, you could be raped or gangraped,” and “Do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?”

These provocative warnings were swiftly removed following public backlash, but not before igniting a storm over the state government's role and priorities.

As outrage grew, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Safin Hasan distanced the department from the controversy. He clarified that the traffic police had only authorised posters promoting road safety, not ones addressing women’s safety in such a disturbing tone. “Permission was granted to a vigilance group for traffic awareness only,” he said.

“Once we found that certain posters implied women were unsafe in Ahmedabad, they were removed immediately. A formal complaint has been filed at Sola Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify who was responsible," DCP said.

Hasan further stated that Ahmedabad remains one of the safest cities for women according to a recent Women’s Safety Survey.