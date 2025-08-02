MEA turns down request for delegation to Yemen citing legal, security constraints in Nimisha Priya case

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied a request from the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council to send a five-member delegation to Yemen to negotiate the release of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse facing a death sentence in the war-torn country.
In a formal communication, the MEA cited serious security concerns, the absence of diplomatic relations with the authorities in Sana’a, and a recent Supreme Court directive which held that such negotiations must be conducted solely between Priya’s family and the family of the Yemeni victim.
“The Indian Embassy in Yemen has been relocated to Riyadh due to the disturbed security situation,” the MEA said. “The Ministry is concerned about the delegation’s safety and well-being. The security situation in Sana’a remains tenuous, and recent regional developments have made matters more challenging.”
The MEA also emphasised that New Delhi has no formal diplomatic ties with the current Houthi-controlled administration in Sana’a, limiting any direct engagement.
Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted in 2017 for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national and has been imprisoned in Sana’a since. Her execution, initially set for July 16, was postponed following intervention by Indian officials.
Reiterating its commitment, the MEA said, “Safety and security of Indian nationals is a top priority, and the Ministry is making all possible efforts in this case.”
It added that any negotiation efforts must come from Nimisha’s family or their authorised representatives in keeping with the Supreme Court's direction.
The rejection comes amid growing public appeals to save Nimisha Priya, but underscores the complex diplomatic and legal terrain India must navigate in a region gripped by ongoing conflict.