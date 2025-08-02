MEA turns down request for delegation to Yemen citing legal, security constraints in Nimisha Priya case

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied a request from the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council to send a five-member delegation to Yemen to negotiate the release of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse facing a death sentence in the war-torn country.

In a formal communication, the MEA cited serious security concerns, the absence of diplomatic relations with the authorities in Sana’a, and a recent Supreme Court directive which held that such negotiations must be conducted solely between Priya’s family and the family of the Yemeni victim.

“The Indian Embassy in Yemen has been relocated to Riyadh due to the disturbed security situation,” the MEA said. “The Ministry is concerned about the delegation’s safety and well-being. The security situation in Sana’a remains tenuous, and recent regional developments have made matters more challenging.”