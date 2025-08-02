Political uproar in Punjab after state Vigilance Bureau raids house of realtor Gill a day after he joined BJP

CHANDIGARH: Political uproar erupted in the state after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday raided the residence of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and prominent realtor Ranjit Singh Gill. The move came just hours after Gill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late Thursday night. He was inducted into the saffron party by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. A separate search was also conducted at Gill’s office in Kharar.

There was a heavy police presence outside Gill’s Gillco Valley office in Kharar, while a state vigilance bureau team was at his residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh. Gill was unavailable for comment, but his close associates confirmed the raids. By evening, the searches had concluded, and officials reportedly left with certain relevant documents, sources said.

Gill, the owner of Gillco Group, had recently resigned from the primary membership of SAD. Once considered a close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Gill was inducted into the BJP by CM Saini at his official residence on Friday evening. After joining, Gill expressed confidence in the BJP’s policies and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.