Tejashwi Yadav claims his name was deleted from draft electoral rolls; EC refutes allegation, comes up with proof

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday, claimed that his name was missing from the revised draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

Tejashwi held a press conference in Patna where he claimed his name was missing from the revised electoral rolls. “How can I contest election if my name is missing from the electoral rolls?” he asked.

To drive home his point, the RJD leader displayed his Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and entered it into the poll body’s official mobile application, which showed a ‘no records found’ error.

In response to a media query, he said, “How can my wife’s name be there when my name is missing from the voter’s list?” He, however, admitted that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) had visited his residence and obtained all details regarding the revision of electoral rolls.

Tejashwi further said, "EC used to mention how many people have shifted to other places, how many people are deceased, and how many people have duplicate names, but in the draft voter list provided to us by it, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find whose names have been deleted from the voter list.”