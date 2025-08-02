Village panchayat in Punjab's Muktsar passes resolution banning sale of drugs, tobacco and energy drinks

CHANDIGARH: A panchayat of Katorewala village in Muktsar district of Punjab has passed a unanimous resolution banning the sale of drugs, tobacco, its byproducts and energy drinks.

As per the resolution, no shopkeeper would be allowed to stock or sell any product containing tobacco or its substitutes or energy drinks.

It stated that if someone is caught consuming ‘chitta’ (heroin) in a public place, the panchayat would report the matter to the police for legal action.

The village panchayat, which has a population of approximately 5,000, declared that anyone violating this directive would be fined Rs 11,000. Any person providing information in this regard would get Rs 6,000 and the remaining Rs 5,000 would go to the village gurdwara fund.