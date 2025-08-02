Village panchayat in Punjab's Muktsar passes resolution banning sale of drugs, tobacco and energy drinks

CHANDIGARH: A panchayat of Katorewala village in Muktsar district of Punjab has passed a unanimous resolution banning the sale of drugs, tobacco, its byproducts and energy drinks.
As per the resolution, no shopkeeper would be allowed to stock or sell any product containing tobacco or its substitutes or energy drinks.
It stated that if someone is caught consuming ‘chitta’ (heroin) in a public place, the panchayat would report the matter to the police for legal action.
The village panchayat, which has a population of approximately 5,000, declared that anyone violating this directive would be fined Rs 11,000. Any person providing information in this regard would get Rs 6,000 and the remaining Rs 5,000 would go to the village gurdwara fund.
The sarpanch of the village said that the resolution was passed by the village panchayat on June 27 and came into effect from August 1.
"Recently, while checking the school bags of over 18 to 20 students studying in Classes VI to IX, tobacco substances were found. They were warned by the principal, and their parents were informed about the incident.
It was then decided to call the panchayat meeting.
"The shopkeepers of over 15 shops in the village fully supported the resolution,’’ the sarpanch said.
She further said that the shopkeepers suggested that the energy drinks should also be banned, as there were instances in which children consumed two to three such drinks and had to visit the doctors after falling sick.
"A unanimous resolution was passed imposing stringent prohibitions and penalties to provide a better environment for the residents. This step has been taken to safeguard the health of our youngsters, ” she said.
Earlier, a few other villages have also passed resolutions against drug peddlers.