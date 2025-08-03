Amid row over Bihar SIR, Chidambaram claims around 6.5 lakh voters added in TN; EC calls it 'baseless'

"Why should the migrant worker not return to Bihar or his/her home state to vote in the State Assembly election, as they usually do. Does not the migrant worker return to Bihar at the time of the Chhath puja festival?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

"A person to be enrolled as a voter must have a fixed and permanent legal home. The migrant worker has such a home in Bihar (or another state). How can he/she be enrolled as a voter in Tamil Nadu?" Chidambaram said.

If the migrant worker's family has a permanent home in Bihar and lives in Bihar, how can the migrant worker be considered as "permanently migrated" to Tamil Nadu, he further asked.

"The ECI is abusing its powers and trying to change the electoral character and patterns of States. This abuse of powers must be fought politically and legally," Chidambaram said.

Responing to Chidambaram's allegations, the Election Commission slammed his statements as "misleading and baseless."

According to Article 19(1)(e), all citizens shall have the right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India, it said, As per Section 19(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, every person who is an ordinary resident in a constituency shall be entitled to be registered in the electoral roll of that constituency, it said, adding it is for the voters to come forward and get registered in the constituency they are eligible for.