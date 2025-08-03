Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav under ECI's scrutiny after 'second EPIC' surfaces

PATNA: Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav seems to have landed in trouble after a second EPIC (election photo identity card) issued in his name came to light on Saturday.

Election Commission of India (ECI) is said to have ordered an investigation to ascertain if second EPIC issued to Tejashwi was forged. The poll body said that ‘second EPIC’ was not made through official channels.

EPIC is issued by ECI to eligible voters, and serves as identity proof.

On Saturday, Tejashwi told the media that when he searched for his details using EPIC number RAB2916120 on the Election Commission’s portal, his name did not appear. “How can I contest elections when my name is missing from the electoral rolls,” he asked.