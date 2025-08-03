Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar alleges AAP government is operating like a 'political gang'

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at the AAP government, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party Government in the State is operating like a political gang instead of tackling gangsters.

He accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation of indulging in arm-twisting politics and said there is no space for such kind of politics in the state.

He added that the vigilante action against Ranjit Singh Gill, who had recently joined the BJP, was a blatant act of political vengeance.

He also accused CM Mann of outsourcing governance of the State to Delhi leaders, he said, "Mann has given his government on contract to political masters in Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal.’’

He warned that when governments change, it will be the chief minister and ministers who face consequences for looting public funds, while contractors escape unscathed.

He labelled the action against Gill a violation of democratic norms, suggesting the government is intimidating opponents to deter them from joining rival parties or deviating from its agenda.

Jakhar said that the AAP government has sent a message that whoever goes against the wishes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, the state vigilance bureau will carry out a raid against them.

"They (AAP government) should reply why they are doing this (VB raid)? Are you scaring somebody? Is it not against democracy? Earlier, he (Gill) was with the Akali Dal. Did the (AAP government) not see anything there, and when he joined the other party, the very next morning, they conduct a raid," Jakhar quipped.