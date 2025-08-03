Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar alleges AAP government is operating like a 'political gang'

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at the AAP government, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party Government in the State is operating like a political gang instead of tackling gangsters.
He accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation of indulging in arm-twisting politics and said there is no space for such kind of politics in the state.
He added that the vigilante action against Ranjit Singh Gill, who had recently joined the BJP, was a blatant act of political vengeance.
He also accused CM Mann of outsourcing governance of the State to Delhi leaders, he said, "Mann has given his government on contract to political masters in Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal.’’
He warned that when governments change, it will be the chief minister and ministers who face consequences for looting public funds, while contractors escape unscathed.
He labelled the action against Gill a violation of democratic norms, suggesting the government is intimidating opponents to deter them from joining rival parties or deviating from its agenda.
Jakhar said that the AAP government has sent a message that whoever goes against the wishes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, the state vigilance bureau will carry out a raid against them.
"They (AAP government) should reply why they are doing this (VB raid)? Are you scaring somebody? Is it not against democracy? Earlier, he (Gill) was with the Akali Dal. Did the (AAP government) not see anything there, and when he joined the other party, the very next morning, they conduct a raid," Jakhar quipped.
He also said the VB action against Gill was an attempt to politically browbeat the realtor, as the Gillco Developers, a real estate firm promoted by Gill, was the biggest landholder in Mohali.
"Their arm-twisting action could be to politically browbeat him,’’ he said.
Jakhar sarcastically suggested that AAP should register itself as ``Aam Aadmi Builder & Developer Private Limited ‘’ instead of a political party.
"They should go to the Registrar of Companies and register as a company because they are not functioning like a government," he said.
Jakhar added that Chief Minister Mann has reacted to the VB raid on Gill by saying 'as you sow so shall you reap'.
"I want to tell Mann what he is sowing today, he will have to reap it tomorrow. He must discharge his duty like a Chief Minister,’’ he said.
Jakhar said that Punjab government's land pooling policy is facing widespread resentment from the farmers. He said the farmers will not allow it to be implemented.
With Mann saying feedback from all stakeholders, including farmers over the land pooling policy will be further taken into account on August 2, Jakhar dubbed it a joke.
"The government has notified 65,000 acres under land pooling and now CM is saying he will talk to farmers, ‘’ he said.
Jakhar also questioned whether the raid on Gill was driven by AAP’s financial interests or tied to an alleged collusion with another builder in land pooling deals.
Several BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, strongly condemned the Vigilance Bureau's action against Gill, accusing the AAP government of indulging in "political vendetta."
Gill was inducted into the BJP by Saini at his official residence here on August 1. On August 2, VB sleuths raided Gill's residence in Chandigarh, his office in Kharar.
The VB said the searches were conducted in furtherance of investigations into the disproportionate assets case registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.