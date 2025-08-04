Abhishek Banerjee appointed as TMC Lok Sabha party chief, replaces Sudip Bandyopadhyay

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the leader of the Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha parliamentary party, replacing veteran MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Banerjee announced this decision during a virtual meeting with her party MPs on Monday afternoon.
Confirming the development in the evening in a post on X, Banerjee said, “I convened a virtual meeting today with all @AITCofficial MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Given that our Lok Sabha leader, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, the MPs have unanimously decided to entrust Shri Abhishek Banerjee with the responsibility of leading the party in the Lok Sabha as the leader of the party until Sudip da returns to good health.”
“We pray for Sudip da’s swift recovery and look forward to his continued guidance, enriched by his experience and deep knowledge of parliamentary proceedings,” the post added.
Taking to X in the late evening, Abhishek said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by our party chairperson Didi @MamataOfficial and my fellow MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress, in choosing me to lead our parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.”
“With full commitment and humility, I take on this responsibility and pledge to work closely with all my colleagues to ensure that Trinamool’s voice remains strong and unwavering in Parliament. Together, we will continue to resist the authoritarianism of the Union Government and defend the core values of our Constitution - JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY AND FRATERNITY,” he stated.
“Our mission remains clear: To protect the rights, respect and aspirations of the people of Bengal. I thank every dedicated worker and supporter of the @AITCofficial for their continued belief in me and our cause and I am also extremely grateful to our senior parliamentarians for their invaluable support, guidance and encouragement,” the post added.
The development marks a significant step in consolidating Abhishek’s stature within the party, adding to his role as national general secretary — widely seen as the second-most important position in the TMC. Political observers called the decision “inevitable”, given Abhishek’s growing influence over party affairs in recent years. He was also designated as the TMC’s ‘Delhi spokesperson’ during the working committee meeting in November last year.
Sources said Mamata addressed Sudip Bandyopadhyay directly during the virtual meeting and asked him to rest and focus on recovery. “Didi told him that Abhishek will look after the Lok Sabha responsibilities now, including preparing the list of speakers and obtaining her approval,” said an MP present in the meeting. When Bandyopadhyay offered to return to Delhi, Mamata reportedly told him it was not necessary.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been battling illness for months, has not attended a single sitting of the current Parliament session. Another TMC veteran, Saugata Roy, is also unwell and currently hospitalised.
MP Kalyan Banerjee quits as TMC’s Chief Whip in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, in a separate development that exposed internal tensions, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee resigned as the party’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. In a television interview following his resignation, Banerjee launched a blistering attack, indirectly targeting fellow MP Mahua Moitra.
“You’ve all seen the language used by an uncultured woman against me,” he said, claiming she once remarked that she could “buy the party for Rs 200 crore.” He further alleged that most TMC MPs remain absent from Parliament. “Out of 29, only 10-11 MPs regularly attend the House. Someone is doing theatre, someone is in a corporation. Yet I’m branded as the guilty one?” he said.
Banerjee also took a swipe at MPs representing Kolkata South and Bankura for their alleged absenteeism and said he had been doing most of the parliamentary work alone. “Mamata Banerjee knows everything,” he added.
The twin developments — the elevation of Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee’s dramatic resignation — signal shifting dynamics within the Trinamool Congress as the party attempts to balance generational change with growing dissent in its ranks.