Abhishek Banerjee appointed as TMC Lok Sabha party chief, replaces Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Taking to X in the late evening, Abhishek said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by our party chairperson Didi @MamataOfficial and my fellow MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress, in choosing me to lead our parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.”

“With full commitment and humility, I take on this responsibility and pledge to work closely with all my colleagues to ensure that Trinamool’s voice remains strong and unwavering in Parliament. Together, we will continue to resist the authoritarianism of the Union Government and defend the core values of our Constitution - JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY AND FRATERNITY,” he stated.



“Our mission remains clear: To protect the rights, respect and aspirations of the people of Bengal. I thank every dedicated worker and supporter of the @AITCofficial for their continued belief in me and our cause and I am also extremely grateful to our senior parliamentarians for their invaluable support, guidance and encouragement,” the post added.

The development marks a significant step in consolidating Abhishek’s stature within the party, adding to his role as national general secretary — widely seen as the second-most important position in the TMC. Political observers called the decision “inevitable”, given Abhishek’s growing influence over party affairs in recent years. He was also designated as the TMC’s ‘Delhi spokesperson’ during the working committee meeting in November last year.

Sources said Mamata addressed Sudip Bandyopadhyay directly during the virtual meeting and asked him to rest and focus on recovery. “Didi told him that Abhishek will look after the Lok Sabha responsibilities now, including preparing the list of speakers and obtaining her approval,” said an MP present in the meeting. When Bandyopadhyay offered to return to Delhi, Mamata reportedly told him it was not necessary.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been battling illness for months, has not attended a single sitting of the current Parliament session. Another TMC veteran, Saugata Roy, is also unwell and currently hospitalised.