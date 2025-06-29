'Misogyny cuts across party lines’: Mahua Moitra on TMC leaders' remarks on Kolkata gangrape case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday slammed controversial comments made by party leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on the recent Kolkata gangrape case.
In a statement on social media platform X, Moitra stressed that "misogyny in India cuts across party lines", and added that the difference lies in TMC’s firm stance against such remarks, regardless of who makes them.
Her remarks came shortly after the TMC officially distanced itself from the statements made by Banerjee and Mitra, terming their views as personal and not representative of the party’s position.
The party reiterated its zero tolerance policy on crimes against women and called for the strictest possible punishment for those involved in the incident.
Earlier, the Kolkata Police arrested four individuals, including a security guard in connection with the alleged gangrape of a law student within the premises of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.
Among the accused, two are current students of the college, while the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, is a former student. The survivor filed an FIR on June 26, a day after the assault.
The controversy deepened following insensitive remarks from senior TMC leaders. MP Kalyan Banerjee stirred outrage by stating, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?” He asked, “Who will protect her?”
MLA Madan Mitra also drew severe criticism for his comments implying the survivor could have avoided the situation. “If someone calls you when the college is closed offering you a position in the unit, then don't go. Nothing good will come of it,” he said. His comments were widely condemned as victim-blaming.
Reacting to the statements, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the TMC leaders of indulging in “plain and vile” victim-blaming.