'Misogyny cuts across party lines’: Mahua Moitra on TMC leaders' remarks on Kolkata gangrape case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday slammed controversial comments made by party leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on the recent Kolkata gangrape case.

In a statement on social media platform X, Moitra stressed that "misogyny in India cuts across party lines", and added that the difference lies in TMC’s firm stance against such remarks, regardless of who makes them.

Her remarks came shortly after the TMC officially distanced itself from the statements made by Banerjee and Mitra, terming their views as personal and not representative of the party’s position.