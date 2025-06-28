Security guard arrested in gang-rape of law college student in Kolkata; three held earlier

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a 55-year-old security guard of South Calcutta Law College in connection with the alleged rape incident on the college premises. Earlier, the guard was detained by the police and, after finding inconsistencies in his statement, he was arrested on Friday night. Three other persons had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.

The victim stated in her complaint that the guard was present at the time of the incident. She further alleged that she was raped after being taken to the guard's room (guardroom), during which the guard was made to sit outside.

In her complaint, the victim said that the prime accused, Manojit Mishra, who is the leader of the Trinamool Congress’s student wing, the TMCP, held power and influence in the college. “That is why the security guard was also ‘helpless’,” she stated.

Along with Mishra (31), the police have arrested Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) in connection with the incident. The three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody until 1 July.