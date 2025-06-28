Security guard arrested in gang-rape of law college student in Kolkata; three held earlier

KOLKATA: The police have arrested a 55-year-old security guard of South Calcutta Law College in connection with the alleged rape incident on the college premises. Earlier, the guard was detained by the police and, after finding inconsistencies in his statement, he was arrested on Friday night. Three other persons had already been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.
The victim stated in her complaint that the guard was present at the time of the incident. She further alleged that she was raped after being taken to the guard's room (guardroom), during which the guard was made to sit outside.
In her complaint, the victim said that the prime accused, Manojit Mishra, who is the leader of the Trinamool Congress’s student wing, the TMCP, held power and influence in the college. “That is why the security guard was also ‘helpless’,” she stated.
Along with Mishra (31), the police have arrested Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) in connection with the incident. The three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody until 1 July.
The union room of the college is visible in the CCTV camera installed at gate number one of the building. According to sources, this CCTV footage will be one of the major tools in the ongoing investigation.
The police are looking into various aspects, who was inside the union room at the time of the incident, who was outside, what the security guard was doing, and what his role was in the entire episode.
A forensic team also visited the college on Friday and collected samples from the scene.
Meanwhile, following the heinous incident at South Calcutta Law College, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has sought a report from the college authorities. In a statement, he said, “I am shocked. This incident is not desirable in the college.”
The West Bengal Education Department has questioned the negligence in the college’s security. It has asked the college authorities to call a meeting of its governing body, which will be held on Monday. The college has also been asked to assess whether additional security guards are needed on campus.
In a political development, the BJP has formed a four-member fact-finding committee to look into the incident. The committee members include former Union Minister and ex-police officer Satpal Singh from Mumbai, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra. The committee will visit the site soon and submit its report to BJP National President J.P. Nadda.