'Hit with a hockey stick, threatened to release video of asssualt': Kolkata rape survivor narrates harrowing attack

KOLKATA: Less than a year after the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests and a political turmoil, another similar case has emerged from the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.

A student of the college was brutally assaulted by three men, two students of the same college and another an alumnus allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), inside the college campus on Wednesday, June 25.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. within the college premises.

Police sources revealed that the prime accused is Manojit Mishra (31), a former student of the institution. The other two accused are Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20). All three were produced before the Alipore court and remanded to police custody until July 1.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the main accused, Manojit Mishra, took her to a room adjacent to the college union office, where he forced himself on her in the presence of two other students who stood and watched.

The victim alleged that Mishra had called her to the room to offer her the post of the General Secretary of the college's girls' department. Once in the room, Mishra said he was going to "test her loyalty" and proposed marriage to her.

The victim refused the proposal, also pointing out that she already had a boyfriend. When she tried to leave the room, Mishra stopped her and forced her into another room adjacent to a bathroom. The other accused closed the door of the room from outside while Manoj subjected the woman to brutal sexual assault.

The victim in her complaint alleged that the college security guard had come running, hearing her screams, but was assaulted and chased away by the co-accused students who were standing guard outside the room.