Opposition flashes pix of rape accused with Abhishek, TMC disowns him

KOLKATA: The alleged gang rape of a student at a law college in south Kolkata has sparked outrage, with the Opposition BJP pointing out main accused Manojit Mishra’s links with the Trinamool Congress, though the West Bengal ruling party has denied it calling for tough action against the culprits.

On his Facebook profile, Mishra, a former student of the law college and a practicing lawyer in Alipore court, has claimed he is the south Kolkata organisational secretary of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students’ wing of the TMC. His social media profile has pictures of him in programmes of the TMC. There are also his pictures with the leaders of the ruling party.

West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim denied Mishra’s associations with the TMC. “The accused were never associated with Trinamool. There is no connection in any way. I cannot say whether they are supporters or not. There is no connection with Trinamool Congress.

Those who work for Trinamool with ideological commitment can never do anything wrong,” Hakim said. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on his social media handle has posted an old picture of Mishra standing with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.